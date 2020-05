Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Friday, May 29th 2020

The guys let the music do most of the talking during these unique times. D-Mil starts it off with Kendrick Lamar – Alright and Pete wraps it up with Talib Kweli – Get By. Please, everyone be safe this weekend. Thank you for listening.

