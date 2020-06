Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Friday, June 19th 2020

D-Mil’s bringing you those Friday vibes, DJ Ray Mills checks in to talk about his charity work and Scotte from Pimento Jamaican Kitchen calls in about their food drive tomorrow from Noon until 5pm.

