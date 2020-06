Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Tuesday, June 30th 2020

D-Mil has those Tuesday vibes on deck, he kicks off the mix with the Jack Harlow “What’s Poppin” Remix and Pete brings it home with super new Kanye featuring Travis Scott.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook