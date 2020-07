Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Monday, July 6th 2020

D-Mil and Pete are back at it on a Monday, the guys play new Pop Smoke featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch and Pete dedicates the show to anyone that has lost somebody close to them as the Go Fam mourns the loss of our friend, Zeke’s sister- Hannah Salo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook