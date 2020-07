DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Wednesday, July 15th 2020

D-Mil’s getting you home as always, the guys talk about the DMX vs Snoop battle and Pete plays new Meg Thee Stallion – Girls In The Hood.

