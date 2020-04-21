Do you know a local hero that is deserving of recognition and a free lunch? In these tough times, many of our friends and neighbors are really stepping to help others. Erbert & Gerbert’s wants to help recognize the deserving among us and spread some much-needed joy around.

Erbert & Gerbert’s is proud to announce the “Sponsor a Hero” program. The process is simple:

Step 1: Go to erbertandgerberts.com/hero and fill out the nomination form to recognize your hero.

Step 2: You’ll receive a call from the store in your area to confirm details and payment

Step 3: That’s it. Erbert & Gerbert’s will then provide a meal to thank a deserving hero on your behalf.

Erbert & Gerbert’s wants to thank all of our front line workers, essential workers and healthcare professionals that are working so hard to keep us all safe. Nominate your hero here!!!

