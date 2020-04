2020 has proven to be a wholly unpredictable year, and one of the places this has been most evident is social media. For instance, who would have guessed that Billie Eilish would have kicked off 4/20 with a surprise 3:00 AM piano concert?

On the off-chance you were asleep, fear not! Go 96.3 has the full piano performance for you right here!

Check it out:

