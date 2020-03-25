Got plans Sunday night? Now you do!

Elton John is hosting a one-hour commercial-free virtual all-star benefit: The Living Room Concert For America! Already slated to appear are Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and former Nelly-collaborator Tim McGraw!

Viewers will have a chance to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The Living Room Concert For America airs Sunday 8:00 PM CT- 9:00 PM on Fox.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

