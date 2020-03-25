Got plans Sunday night? Now you do!
Elton John is hosting a one-hour commercial-free virtual all-star benefit: The Living Room Concert For America! Already slated to appear are Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and former Nelly-collaborator Tim McGraw!
Viewers will have a chance to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.
The Living Room Concert For America airs Sunday 8:00 PM CT- 9:00 PM on Fox.
View this post on Instagram
Thank-you @kevinbacon for the nomination!! #IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus. Who are you staying home for? Please post your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. My six nominations are – @teddysphotos @samsmith @taron.egerton @sharonstone @sharonosbourne and @sam_fender!