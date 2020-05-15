It’s been a big week for Run the Jewels fans! In addition to the news that El-P and Killer Mike‘s new album, RTJ4, is arriving on June 5, we got an additional surprise to hold us over!

El-P’s solo debut Fantastic Damage had been missing from streaming services for years, but as of yesterday it’s officially back! Arriving just in time for the album’s 18th birthday, the breakthrough release that helped spark the 2000’s indie-rap revolution has never sounded better!

Featuring appearances from DJ Abilities, Aesop Rock, Mr. Lif and more, whether you’re taking your first FanDam voyage or revisiting the classic, there’s plenty here to savor.

Stream Fantastic Damage below:

