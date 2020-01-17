Guess who’s back? Back again?

Completely blindsiding his fan base, the real Slim Shady stood up and gave us a surprise full-length album. That’s right, Eminem is blessing fans with a brand new full-length album today: Music to Be Murdered By.

Featuring guest appearances by Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, Anderson .Paak, Young M.A, Black Thought, Q-Tip, and frequent Eminem collaborators Royce da 5’9″, dEnAun, Joell Ortiz and KXNG Crooked.

The title, cover and interludes come from iconic film director Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1958 curated mood-music album Music to Be Murdered By. Eminem’s flows are the most well-structured that they’ve been in a decade, the timing is perfect and regardless which era of Eminem is your favorite, there’s going to be something to pique your interest here.

Listen to the dirty and clean versions below, followed by a Eminem’s own comparison to the Hitchcock original.

Explicit version:

Clean version:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

