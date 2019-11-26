This past February marked the 20th anniversary of Eminem‘s major label debut The Slim Shady LP. Keeping up with the project’s unpredictable tone, Em is celebrating the 20-year-and-nine-month anniversary by surprise releasing an expanded edition with ten bonus tracks to streaming services!

This version includes tracks that fans had in circulation at the time, including songs from the Wild Wild West soundtrack and Sway & King Tech‘s compilations, as well as heavily bootlegged freestyles. There’s also vocal tracks and instrumentals in case fans want to take a shot at their own renditions of Eminem classics.

The expanded edition is available now on digital streaming platforms, with a physical release set for December 13.

