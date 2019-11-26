The Gopher Football team is a bid deal after being absolutely inconsequential for over 50 years. So, ESPN is coming to town Saturday and before the game they’ll have a local celebrity picker… Before you say someone like Belinda Jensen… We break down who we think it’ll be and why.

$1000 Minute: Jeremy from Lakeville played today for our new GRAND PRIZE! Two pair of tickets to the SOLD OUT Angels and Airwaves Go Show tickets, backstage passes to meet Tom DeLonge and two rooms at the Radisson Red in Downtown Minneapolis.

Ben and Dana have SOLD OUT Angels and Airwaves tickets between 8-815 every morning before Thanksgiving this week. They’re yours if you can tell us what number Ben is thinking of between 1-69.

