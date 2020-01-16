Fantasy Draft (Twin Cities Music Venue Edition): After losing 88-12 last week, Dana had the first pick in what a lot of people are saying may have been a one player draft. Ben did all he could to overcome but did he? Listen now, then vote on their social media pages.

$1000 Minute: Katie from Saint Paul played today for our NEW Grand Prize, including multiple nights out in the Twin Cities valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Get To Know Question: We’re going to get blasted with a Winter Storm this weekend. A lot of people hate it but we’re in Minnesota and this is what happens. What do you do to get ready? Are you an old stocking up on bread and milk or do you do something a bit more fun like Ben and Dana ?

WHEEL OF MEAT: Nate spun the wheel today and won Ben and Dana’s meat from Nelson’s Meats, Bakery, Deli, BBQ and Catering in Saint Louis Park.

Kiwi Pizza created an uproar on social media. Do we put fruit on pizza? Ben and Dana try it live on the radio and you may be surprised at what they say.

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

