On Friday, April 3rd from 5p-7p, we celebrated 50 Years of First Avenue! At 4:58pm, Mr. Peter Parker played Mac Miller – “Blue World”, followed by audio of Mac (RIP) describing Prince at First Avenue and at exactly 5pm, Peter pushed the button to play Prince – “Purple Rain”. It was immediately followed by nearly 2 hours of the best local hip-hop from the Twin Cities. Featuring songs from Atmosphere, Lizzo, Nur-D, Shredders, Nimic Revenue, Brother Ali and many more. Click play below!

