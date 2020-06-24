Florida or Wisconsin: It’s America’s fastest rising Game Show. The dumbest things happen in those states so we’ll read a headline and you tell us where it happened.

$1000 MINUTE: Kathy from Prior Lake played today for our NEW Grand Prize of $1000 in gift cards from Yumi Sushi, La Grolla, Hope Breakfast Bar and The Handsome Hog. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Get To Know Question: We’re tearing down racist statues all over this country… One suggestion in Minnesota is to replace them all with a statue of Prince. Good idea! But, let’s get silly. If you could replace one of the statues torn down with something goofy, what would you pick?

We’d love to hear your story every morning on Go 96.3. Call 651-989-9696!

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

