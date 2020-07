Foodie Friday Live is BACK in safe and socially distant fashion.

We will be at Nelson’s Meats in St Louis Park on Friday, July 17th from 7-10am with our first ever drive-thru Foodie Friday Live. Just swing through and we will hand you off a free delicious breakfast sandwich while we broadcast live.

Nelson’s will be open if you feel like popping in to grab your meat where we grab ours!

