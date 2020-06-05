It’s a FUN FACT FRIDAY! Ben struggles with the fun facts but bless his heart because he tries so hard. Dana doesn’t appreciate that Ben isn’t taking it seriously enough.

With the heaviness of all that’s going on around us, Ben and Dana want to highlight the helpers. Who have you seen and what have they been doing?

To donate and/or volunteer visit: www.welovelakestreet.com/

