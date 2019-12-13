The facts are always fun on Friday! Learn why Friday the 13th is a thing… How many Presidents tried to stop it and how many pounds of bacteria you have in your body RIGHT NOW!

$1000 Minute: Amy from Ramsey played today for our NEW Grand Prize, including multiple nights out in the Twin Cities valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Ben and Dana Clause have all your presents this week with 5-4-3-2-1 tickets to see WWE at Target Center this weekend when you listen at 7a… AND, a 6-month subscription to Disney+ every morning this week at 8. Listen and tell everyone you know.

Ben and Dana picked who they think will win the Vikings game on Sunday in Los Angeles. Hear who they picked and what the punishments will be for the loser Monday morning at 7.

If you hate your boss, you’ll want to listen to how this guy quit his job.

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

