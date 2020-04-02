While you’re enjoy time with your kids at home, we at Go Radio had some ideas to help make the most of your time together! It’s our collection of family friendly activities we’re calling Go For Kids!

So gather the little ones together and have some fun with today’s update featuring some of our favorite free educational kids websites! And if you need to take an intermission at any point, be sure to check out Story Time with Go for children’s books read by your favorite Go DJs!

Fun Brain – A collection of educational brainteasers for kids Grades K-8!

Sesame Street – The official digital address for Big Bird, Elmo and the whole gang!

Starfall – Fun games for kids K-3 that explore the fun of reading!

PBS Kids – All the fun of Arthur, Daniel Tiger and all your PBS favorites online!

Children’s Museum of Atlanta – Some fantastic family friendly videos featuring story time, cool science in action and guides to at home activities!

Scholastic – The online home of Harry Potter, Goosebumps, The Magic School Bus and more, bringing you your favorite kids books come to life!

Scholastic’s Learn at Home – Very fun videos and activities spotlighting kids around the world and fun activities at home for grades Pre-K-9!

Cool Math – Your one stop for fun Junior High and High School Math assistance: pre-algebra through pre-calc!

Highlights for Kids – Your favorite kids magazine available in online form!

Time for Kids – Time Magazine’s kid-focused content keeping Grades K-6 up on current events!

Disney Junior – Accept no substitutes, this is the official spot for Mickey Mouse, Simba and all your Disney friends online!

Bill Nye – The world (wide website) of everyone’s favorite Science Guy!

Nick Jr. – Catch up with Blue, Paddington and all your favorite Nick Jr. pals online!

Farmers’ Almanac for Kids – Daily updates for kids spotlighting what’s happening in the sky and what historical events happened on that date!

4-H STEM Club – The 4-H’s science activities spot with lots of fun science activities to do at home!

Narwhal and Jelly – Read along and learn how to draw with your pals Narwhal and Jelly!

Erin Mae’s Daily Sing-Along and Play-Along – Daily concerts spotlighting different ages per day, as well as teaching them how to play musical instruments!

