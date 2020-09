Starting this Thursday Go 95-Free wants to Pay Your Bills ….

How to play: Listen for the keyword to text in. We’ll give you 8 chances every weekday to win the daily $500. Text the keyword you hear each hour to 651-989-95-95 for your chance to win!

Why: We all have bills to pay. This is our stimulus package.

What: Pay phone bills, credit cards, rent, groceries, ….. heck, buy new shoes, games … anything you want.

When: Weekdays — 7:10a, 8:10a, 9:10a, 10:10a, 12:10, 2:10p, 4:10p and 6:10p.

