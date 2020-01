2019 was a huge breakout year for international songwriter Tones and I and Go Radio is proud to bring her to the First Avenue Mainroom on April 12th! Originally scheduled at the Fine Line, the demand for Tones and I made it an easy decision for us to move it to the legendary Mainroom. Support includes Lime Cordiale and this will be an all ages early show with doors at 6pm. Thank you to Audi Minneapolis Audi St. Paul, McDonalds and Summit Brewing Co. for their support.

