For next two weeks, we’re trying to make the #GoFam’s holiday season a little more bright. Go 96.3 is giving you a chance to win Disney+ Subscription*, on us, for all your Star Wars, Avengers, Disney Classics binging needs!

Listen all week at these times for your change to get a subscription to Disney+, on us:

8:00-8:15am

12:00-12:15pm

3:00-3:15pm

5:00-5:15pm

*We’re giving away a six-month subscription to Disney+ streaming service

Share this: Twitter

Facebook