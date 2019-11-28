This weekend we’re hooking you up with some of the best events in the Twin Cities! Be listening this starting Thursday and all weekend long for your chance to win tickets to WWE: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on December 15th at Target Center.

It’s easy to win, just tune in to Go 96.3 8-8:15am, 10-10:15am, 12-12:15pm, 2-2:15pm, 4-4:15pm, 6-6:15pm and 8-8:15pm Thursday and Friday and 10-10:15am, 12-12:15pm, 2-2:15pm, 4-4:15pm, 6-6:15pm and 8-8:15pm Saturday and Sunday.

When you hear our on-air host give you the hour’s unique keyword, text that keyword to 651-989-9696 and you’ll be entered for a chance to win tickets!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

