Go 96.3 presents local favorites and Snow Show ’19 alums, Gully Boys. They are rounding off Sundays in December at 7th St. Entry with two amazing shows. Joining them on December 22nd will be Static Panic and Veil (feat. members of Astralblak) and for their last show at the Entry in 2019, they will be joined on December 29th by tiny deaths with Local Ties‘ co-host, Clair de Lune and Lydia Liza. You aren’t going to want to miss these show!

Get your tickets at first-avenue.com!

