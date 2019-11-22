Go Radio 28

Here is everything you need to know to win this week:

Go 95.3 is giving you a chance to win DJ Khaled’s Cash every weekday during the Commercial Free Cash hours.

Listen Monday-Friday during the Commercial Free Cash hours of 9:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm and 5:00pm for your chance to win at least $500! During these hours, listen for the ‘Major Keyword’. When you hear the keyword, text it back to 651-989-9595 to get in the running to win DJ Khaled’s Cash! 

Week of 11/18 -11/22:

Keep it locked to @Go953MN on all social platforms for the inside track and more ways to win with Go 95.3!

Win tickets to Go Show 19: ScHoolBoy Q on November 23rd at the Armory!

Friday:

  • 7am
  • 1pm

[Winning Weekend]: Pick your Tix

You get to pick your tickets this weekend to either Go Show 19 w/ScHoolboy Q & NAV (until Saturday at 1:00p), BROCKHAMPTON, or Brother Ali.

  • Friday: 3p, 4p, 5p, 7p
  • Saturday: 10a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 6p
  • Sunday: 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 6p

Week of 11/25 -11/29:

Stay tuned for details on our Special Black Friday giveaway!

Enter all of our current contests here:

