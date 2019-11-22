Week of 11/18-11/22:

LAST WEEK TO WIN: We have your way into Snow Show ’19! Listen during the following times for your shot to see great things we have planned on November 24th! Plus, this week win meet and greets with the bands!

Listen Friday at these times:

7:00-7:15am – Third Eye Blind

8:00-8:15am – Dreamers

12:00-12:15pm – Third Eye Blind

Link Up with Jordan:

Monday – Friday: Go 96.3 presents Hobo Johnson

[Winning Weekend]: Minnesota Zoo Tickets

Listen on Friday at:

4:00-4:15pm

6:00-6:15pm

Listen during these times on Saturday and Sunday:

10:00-10:15a

12:00-12:15p

2:00-2:15p

4:00-4:15p

6:00-6:15p

8:00-8:15p

Week of 11/25-11/27:

Tickets to the SOLD OUT Angels and Airwaves Go Show:

Monday – Wednesday:

8:00-8:15am

2:00-2:15pm

5:00-5:15pm

First Caller with B&D:

Monday – Wednesday: Go Show with Tones and I

$1000 Minute with B&D: The grand prize winner will get a Angels and Airwaves staycation for you and your crew. Winner will get two pairs of tickets + meet and greets to the sold out AVA show plus two hotel rooms downtown at Radisson Red so you and four friends can stay downtown after the show. The runner up gets Crayola Experience tickets.

Last Caller with B&D:

Monday – Wednesday: Go Show with Tones and I

Link Up with Jordan:

Monday – Wednesday: Crayola Experience

