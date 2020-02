Just announced: Go 96.3 Presents; lovelytheband at the Fillmore on June 6th, 2020!

The Go Fest ’18 alums will be rocking the new North Loop Minneapolis spot for their ‘loneliness for love tour’ with Tessa Violet and VALLEY.

Live Nation Pre-sale begins on Thursday 2/6 at 9AM, code: SOLO. General on-sale is happening on-sale 2/7 at 10AM.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook