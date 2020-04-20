Thanks to support from our sponsors Audi Minneapolis, Audi St. Paul, McDonald’s and Summit Brewing, Go 96.3 is bucking the cancellation trend and putting together a virtual weekend of great music. Best of all, the artists will be chosen by YOU!

Here’s how it will work:

Go Fam, while we may not be having any festivals this year…we will be having a FAUX FEST and YOU get to pick the lineup! Vote below for 3 headliners, 6 direct support, 6 support and 6 openers — it’s your festival, FAUX FEST 2020!

The lineup will be revealed at 8am with Ben and Dana! Faux Fest 2020 will kick off on Friday April, 24th at 3pm with Reed — Go Faux Fest is a 3-day music festival happening all weekend!

Vote below to make your picks:

