Normally, we would be outside The Cabooze with a cold drink in our hands, watching some of the best alternative bands rock the Go Fest 20 Stage but for reasons we all, that’s not possible right now. SO, Go 96.3 is taking you back this weekend, to re-live the best artists from Go Fest 2015 – Go Fest 2019. Have a great weekend, thanks for listening to Go 96.3!

