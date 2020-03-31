While you’re enjoy time with your kids at home, we at Go Radio had some ideas to help make the most of your time together! Here’s our collection of family friendly activities we’re calling Go For Kids !

So gather the little ones together and have some fun with these! And if you need to take an intermission at any point, be sure to check out Story Time with Go for children’s books read by your favorite Go DJs!

· Look through old family photo albums, either from when the kids were littler, or from before they were born. Let them laugh at your haircut.

· Make a homemade jigsaw puzzle by cutting up the front of a cereal box or a greeting card.

· Try some origami. It’s easy to find instructions online and you can use any kind of paper, in a crunch.

· Do stamp art with vegetables. Just cut them in half, dry them well, and dip them in paint.

· Make puppets from paper lunch bags if you have any around. No lunch bags? Try socks.

· Make a blanket fort.

· If you have wax paper, scavenge for some leaves or flowers, put them between two pieces of wax paper. Add very small bits of crayons, or yarn, or pretty much any almost-flat object. Then put a piece of newspaper over the top sheet of wax paper and have an adult iron the two pieces of wax paper together.

· Make play dough. Add 1 cup of flour, 1/2 cup salt, 2 teaspoons cream of tartar, 1 cup of warm water, 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil, and some food coloring into a pot. Cook over a low heat, and keep stirring until it’s no longer sticky. Take it off the heat and let it cool for 30 minutes.

· Make a memory jar and have everyone write down a memory (or dictate one) that they don’t want to forget. Make this a family tradition.

· If you have non-carpeted floors, have the kids put socks on their feet and hands and play “dogs on ice.”

· Make a board game. Use any piece of cardboard for the game board, using markers to draw up the board navigation. Use pieces from other games or any small objects you have around the house, as the game pieces.

· Make a picnic. Lay out a sheet or blanket on the floor, or outside if you have a yard, and eat some fun picnic food.

· Make a treasure hunt. First hide the prize, which can be anything. It doesn’t have to be something new. Then hide a clue to the hiding spot of the prize somewhere else. And work backwards until you have 10 or so clues.

· Grab some papers that you haven’t recycled or shredded yet, crumple them up into “snowballs” and let the battle begin.

· Yarn bomb a piece of furniture.

· If you have a dog, teach the dog a new trick. If you don’t have a dog, have the kids teach each other new tricks.

· Teach your kids your favorite song from when you were a teenager.

· Play 20 questions.

· Play Marco Polo in a room without a lot of trippable obstacles. Blindfold one kid and have him or her find you or the other kids.

· Make a collaborative drawing. One person draws a shape, and then the next, and the next, taking turns until the picture is “done.” Or make a collaborative story the same way. Each person tells one line of the story, letting it go in unexpected directions.

· Write actual letters to relatives!

· Play classic games like “Follow the leader,” “Red Light, Green Light,” “Simon Says,” and “Leap Frog.”

· Teach your kids classic card games.

· If you’re lucky enough to have bubble wrap around, put it on the ground and let the kids stomp on it.

· If you have balloons around, blow them up and challenge the kids to keep them up in the air.

· Create an indoor obstacle course, or an outdoor one if you have a yard.

· Put on your fanciest clothes and have a tea party.

· Have a scavenger hunt.

· Camp out in the living room in sleeping bags.

· Play charades.

· Create a race track for toy cars on the floor with painter’s tape.

· Use painter’s tape to create a “web” in a doorway. Have your kids crumple up paper and try to throw it through the web.

· Make a collage by cutting up pictures from a magazine. Or cut up really small pieces from the pictures and make a mosaic.

Let Go Radio know which you’re doing and send us pics!

