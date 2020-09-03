“Go FUND You”
OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
1. ELIGIBILITY:
a. The contest is open to Go 96.3 – KQGO FM listeners who are 18 years of age or older and who reside in the total survey area of The Twin Cities Mero Area and as defined by Minneapolis Nielson Radio Market Report. Employees of Go 96.3 – KQGO FM its license, their affiliated entities, affiliated advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other radio stations in the total survey area as defined by Minneapolis Nielson Market report area and the members of their immediate families are ineligible to participate or win. Immediate family shall include spouse, parents, children, siblings, grandparents, grandchildren and any other person residing within the same household. Listeners are eligible to win Go 96.3 – KQGO FM contests valued at over $100 once every thirty days. Multiple entries per individual, per household is allowed.
b. Participants in the contest must possess valid government issued photo identification & must be a legal US citizen.
2. HOW TO WIN:
a. On-air participation in Go 96.3 – KQGO “Go Fund You” contest will begin weekdays starting on September 3rd, 2020 at approximately 8:00am (central time), and will end on October 7th, 2020 at approximately 7:00pm (central time.) Winners announced daily. Announce time TBD.
b. Each weekday at approximately 8:00a, 10:00a, 12:00p, 2:00p, 4:00p, & 6:00pm (central time) the “the mini mix of songs” will play – after airing text in the correct band or artist name of the songs in the mix to 651-989-9696 and you will be included in the entry list for the daily $500 drawing.
c. One daily winner will be randomly selected from all daily entries.
d. If selected as the daily prize winner and you don’t pick up at time of attempted call (no message will be left), no additional attempts will be made. If anyone who is not the intended contestant picks up to claim the prize, if intended contestant calls back after the station attempted to call, or if connection is lost, disconnected, dropped or call is incomplete another prize contestant will be randomly selected at the discretion of station management.
3. HOW TO REDEEM:
a. Any contestant who is to receive the daily prize must give their information in order to receive prize.
b. Listeners must fill out and return all appropriate paperwork to Go 96.3 – KQGO FM Studios located at 420 North Fifth Street – Suite 150 – Minneapolis, MN 55401 – or via Go 96.3 email account — within 30 days of winning prior to receiving their prize. Once all paperwork is complete the prize will be released or mailed to the winner within 45 days of being complete.
4. PRIZE DETAIL: Daily winners will receive a $500 check.
5. PRIZE RESTRICTIONS:
No cash alternative or substitution of any prize will be provided. All taxes (including, without limitation, federal, state, and local taxes) on or connected with any prize, and the reporting consequences thereof, are the sole and exclusive responsibility of the respective winner. If required by law, Go 96.3 – KQGO FM reserves the right to withhold and remit to the appropriate taxing authorities the amount of any tax or taxes due.
6. VERIFICATION:
All winners will be subject to a verification check. All winners must provide proper identification cards, or a valid driver’s license, and submit social security number to receive their prize. The winner may have to appear in person to redeem the prize.
7. GOVERNING LAW ALL ISSUES AND QUESTIONS CONCERNING THE CONSTRUCTION, VALIDITY, INTERPRETATION, AND ENFORCEABILITY OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES OR THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF THE PARTICIPANT OR SPONSOR IN CONNECTION WITH THE GAME SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNAL LAWS OF THE STATE OF MINNESOTA WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO ANY CHOICE OF LAW OR CONFLICT OF LAW RULES OR PROVISIONS THAT WOULD CAUSE THE APPLICATION OF ANY OTHER STATE’S LAW.
8. CONDITIONS:
a. Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner. Winners will be required to complete a prize receipt and release form and may be required to complete a W9 taxpayer identification form. Failure or refusal to execute the release will result in the winner forfeiting the prize.
b. By participating in the contest, winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest without additional financial or other compensation, and to sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize.
c. Go 96.3 – KQGO FM in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the Go 96.3 – KQGO website or text line or who is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort.
d. Go 96.3 – KQGO FM reserves the right in its sole discretion to modify the contest rules and dates at any time for any reason. Material modifications shall be announced on-air, when practical. By participating in this contest, listeners agree to be bound by these contest rules, any modification thereof, and by all other rules imposed by Station Management. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station, any event associated with this contest or the prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.
e. Go 96.3 – KQGO FM is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of a prize.
f. Listeners accessing our station audio via IP (eye-pee) connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Go 96.3 – KQGO FM cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering this contest, listeners acknowledge their understanding and agreement to this specific provision of the contest rules.
g. I hereby acknowledge that my participation in the contest is voluntary and solely at my own risk.
I agree to release Northern Lights Broadcasting, Ltd / KQGO FM and its respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, stockholders, owners, employees, agents, successors, contest partners, sponsors, clients, promotional partners and assigns from any injury, harm, damage, personal or otherwise, demands, causes of action, liability, cost or expense whatsoever that I may suffer, directly or indirectly, from my participation in this contest.
By entering this contest, each contestant agrees to comply with these Official Rules and with the decisions of the contest sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the contest.
9. LIST OF PRIZE WINNERS OR OFFICIAL RULES:
a. For a copy of these Official Rules, mail a hand printed, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Go 96.3 – KQGO FM 420 North Fifth Street – Suite 150 – Minneapolis, MN 55401
b. All requests must be received by (the last date of the contest): after the end of the contest a winner list will be available for pick up when the contest is officially over and prizes are verified and awarded.
10. ODDS OF WINNING:
Odds of winning are based on the number of text entries received. Go 96.3 – KQGO FM is not responsible for failure of any caller to successfully dial the radio station or any callers who may be disconnected