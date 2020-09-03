“Go FUND You”

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. ELIGIBILITY:

a. The contest is open to Go 96.3 – KQGO FM listeners who are 18 years of age or older and who reside in the total survey area of The Twin Cities Mero Area and as defined by Minneapolis Nielson Radio Market Report. Employees of Go 96.3 – KQGO FM its license, their affiliated entities, affiliated advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other radio stations in the total survey area as defined by Minneapolis Nielson Market report area and the members of their immediate families are ineligible to participate or win. Immediate family shall include spouse, parents, children, siblings, grandparents, grandchildren and any other person residing within the same household. Listeners are eligible to win Go 96.3 – KQGO FM contests valued at over $100 once every thirty days. Multiple entries per individual, per household is allowed.

b. Participants in the contest must possess valid government issued photo identification & must be a legal US citizen.

2. HOW TO WIN:

a. On-air participation in Go 96.3 – KQGO “Go Fund You” contest will begin weekdays starting on September 3rd, 2020 at approximately 8:00am (central time), and will end on October 7th, 2020 at approximately 7:00pm (central time.) Winners announced daily. Announce time TBD.

b. Each weekday at approximately 8:00a, 10:00a, 12:00p, 2:00p, 4:00p, & 6:00pm (central time) the “the mini mix of songs” will play – after airing text in the correct band or artist name of the songs in the mix to 651-989-9696 and you will be included in the entry list for the daily $500 drawing.

c. One daily winner will be randomly selected from all daily entries.

d. If selected as the daily prize winner and you don’t pick up at time of attempted call (no message will be left), no additional attempts will be made. If anyone who is not the intended contestant picks up to claim the prize, if intended contestant calls back after the station attempted to call, or if connection is lost, disconnected, dropped or call is incomplete another prize contestant will be randomly selected at the discretion of station management.

3. HOW TO REDEEM:

a. Any contestant who is to receive the daily prize must give their information in order to receive prize.

b. Listeners must fill out and return all appropriate paperwork to Go 96.3 – KQGO FM Studios located at 420 North Fifth Street – Suite 150 – Minneapolis, MN 55401 – or via Go 96.3 email account — within 30 days of winning prior to receiving their prize. Once all paperwork is complete the prize will be released or mailed to the winner within 45 days of being complete.