‘Go Rebuilds’

Minority-Owned, Small Business Advertising Grant

Go Radio is giving away $200,000 in advertising grants to local, minority-owned businesses.

Go 95.3 – The Modern Hip Hop Channel – and Go 96.3 – The Modern Alternative Channel – are excited to launch the ‘Go Rebuilds’ program, beginning July 15th and running through December 31st, 2020. Each radio station will award a total of ten $10,000 advertising grants. The campaign is open to all minority-owned, small businesses in the Twin Cities that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the recent events following the death of George Floyd.

Who: Any minority-owned business in the Twin Cities with 25 or fewer full-time employees.

What: This is a $10,000 advertising grant; no cash option, alternative, exchange or transfer available within the program. Each radio station will award ten $10,000 advertising grants.

When: We’ll begin taking applications on July 15th; selected eligible businesses will be able to schedule their advertising campaign between July 15th and December 31st, 2020.

Where: Applications can be submitted via the form below at goradiomn.com – all advertising grants will air on KZGO-FM (Go 95.3) and KQGO-FM (Go 96.3).

Applications: If you own a small business that has experienced hardship or know someone that might be interested, please pass along the information.

Selection Process: All awards will be selected by the staff of Go Radio in consultation with the Go Radio Charitable Giving Steering Committee.

The entry process is quick and easy, just fill out the form below for consideration:

