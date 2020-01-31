The Gorillaz are back!

The Gorillaz, the Guiness Book of World Records holder for most successful virtual band in the world, have returned with a new music and cartoon series, Song Machine. It’s an interesting concept. Gorillaz will randomly drop new live-action episodes with a wide range of musical collaborators all in the same environment, making music and doing whatever the heck they want to do.

It’s a really cool mix of cartoons interacting and living in the same world as real humans. The first episode, “Momentary Bliss” featurers British MC Slowthai and the punk duo Slaves. Gorillaz are always pushing the boundaries, and they’ve done it again with this cool new idea.

In a statement from Gorillaz drummer, Russel, he says, ” ‘Song Machine’ is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mould ‘cos the mould got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop. We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next.” And I believe it. This is all gonna be random and spur of the moment and I like it.

There is no scheduled release dates for the next episodes, so when they spring ’em, I’ll post ’em!

