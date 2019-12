Allan Rayman is returning to the Twin Cities and we’re having Go Session with the Go Fest ’19 Alum. This Go Session will be on December 11th at Basement Bar! The only way in is to win! Want to join us for this special, exclusive Go Session? Check out the Cheat Sheet for when to listen and win!

Click here for a sneak peak of what you’ll be in for at this Go Session with Allan Rayman in the recap from Go Fest ’19 and to learn a little more about him during his Go Backstage here!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook