On Thursday, April 30th, both Go 95.3 and Go 96.3 will take part in the Feeding American Emergency Radiothon to raise money for Second Harvest Heartland. It will take place from 6AM – 6PM. 12.3% of all Americans go hungry. An average person knows 600 people, which means 74 people you know go hungry. It could be your coworker, your hairstylist or even a family member.

Help save them from hunger by donating HERE for any amount, text us your receipt at either (651)-989-9595 for Go 95.3 the Modern Hip Hop Channel or (651)989-9696 for Go 96.3 the Modern Alternative Channel and we will play any song for you because ANYTHING GOES!

If you want to hear “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus on the modern hip-hop channel, you got it! If you’d like to hear “California Love” by Dr. Dre on the modern alternative channel, we’ll do that too!

Thank you to all of our partners in this- Second Harvest Heartland, Minnesota Corn Growers Association, Zerorez, Agra Culture Kitchen, Minnesota Zoo, Target Center, Subway, Dominic’s Tax Service, St. Paul Saints, Nelson’s Meats, Summit Academy OIC, Your Loan Girl and Crave Food & Drink.

