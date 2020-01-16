Live Nation is proud to announce Halsey : Manic Tour with special guests CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo at Xcel Energy Center on June 30, 2020.

Today only (Thursday, 1/16) from 10am-10pm we are giving members of the #GoFam a chance to get their tickets early.

Just click this link below and enter pre-sale code: HALS20

https://www1.ticketmaster.com/halsey-manic-world-tour/event/06005790EB2C9D28

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, 1/17 at 10am, but we want to get you in early so act fast for the best seats available!