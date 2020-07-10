This weekend on Go 96.3, we are letting the Go Fam pick how they want to Go Local, with a gift card to Hope Breakfast Bar or Handsome Hog! We want to get you out to support some of our favorite spots. One option is Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul where you can enjoy breakfast and brunch on the expanded patio. You can also pick to enjoy Handsome Hog’s new location in Cathedral Hill where they serve Southern contemporary food indoors and on the patio. Just listen for the keyword(s) all weekend and text it to 651-989-9595 and you will be in the running!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

