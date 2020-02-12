Dana has been lonely without Ben so his wife Heather came in to join him for the show. They open the show with Heather answering some questions about life is like being married to Dana.

Later in the show, Heather has Dana play a game called Plead the 5th where she asks him difficult questions and if he doesn’t answer he gets shocked by the shock collar.

Taylor from Minneapolis joined later to play $1,000 Minute and was SO CLOSE to winning the grand prize.

For the Get to Know Question everyone shared stories about their worst Valentines Day memory of all time.

Mornings Suck Less with Ben and Dana!

