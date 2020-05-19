It is with a heavy heart that we share the breaking news of the hotly anticipated Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer being rescheduled for 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The bands, who had already postponed the tour’s early European dates, released the following statement today over Instagram:

“Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year. We’ll be announcing summer 2021 dates with the same venues very soon, so hold onto those tickets.”

The tour was originally supposed to arrive at Minneapolis’ Target Field on August 11. We’ll keep you updated when the rescheduled date is made public.

