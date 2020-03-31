This year’s edition of Go 95.3’s Hip-Hop Madness is in the books and, as you’ve heard with Auggie 5000 in the morning, we have our winner!
Edging out the #1 East Coast seed Jay-Z by one vote, Eminem is your 2020 Hip-Hop Madness Champion!
Listen to the crowning moment below and be sure to check out all the fallout every day at 6:00 AM CT for Go 95.3‘s Auggie in the Morning!
The agony #HipHopMadness https://t.co/n8L2L4UHDL @Go953mn pic.twitter.com/DSoubiXhXG
— AUGGIE 5000 (@Auggie5000) March 30, 2020