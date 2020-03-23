It’s week two of Go 95.3’s Hip-Hop Madness and, as you’ve heard with Auggie 5000 in the morning, there’s been some more upsets!

In probably the biggest upset of the tournament thus far, Kid Cudi bested hometown favorite and #1 local seed Lizzo to advance to the next round! Following Cudi’s already shocking upset victory over Chance the Rapper, does this Cinderella story mean Cudi could go all the way? If he beats his hardest challenge yet in Eminem in the Sweet 16, that answer could be yes. In other shocking news, who could have guessed G-Eazy would lose to longtime west coast vet Ice Cube?

Well, maybe you did! How’s your bracket looking so far? Any results that particularly surprised you? Be sure to tune in tomorrow at 6:00 AM CT for Go 95.3‘s Auggie in the Morning to see what happens as we move on to the next round for the east coast and southern divisions!

