We’re wrapping up week two of Go 95.3’s Hip-Hop Madness and, as you’ve heard with Auggie 5000 in the morning, we have our finalists!

This Monday we will crown a winner! It will be a clash of the “Renegades” as Jay-Z (who today defeated the new school’s leader Kendrick Lamar) faces former champion Eminem (hot off today’s victory over Lil Wayne)!

How’s your bracket looking so far? Did you see this as the finals? Be sure to tune in Monday at 6:00 AM CT for Go 95.3‘s Auggie in the Morning to see what happens as we move on to the final four!

