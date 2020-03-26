It’s week two of Go 95.3’s Hip-Hop Madness and, as you’ve heard with Auggie 5000 in the morning, we’re about to enter the Final Four!

Tomorrow sees each division champ take their first step toward world domination! It will be a good ol’ fashioned East Coast vs West Coast showdown as Jay-Z takes on the last remaining rapper of his generation, Kendrick Lamar! Meanwhile, it’s Mr. Mathers vs. Young Money as midwest champion Eminem squares off against the southern title holder Lil Wayne!

How’s your bracket looking so far? Any results that particularly surprised you? Be sure to tune in tomorrow at 6:00 AM CT for Go 95.3‘s Auggie in the Morning to see what happens as we move on to the final four!

