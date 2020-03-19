Well gang, we’re only three days into Go 95.3’s Hip-Hop Madness and, as you’ve heard with Auggie 5000 in the morning, there’s been some major upsets!

Who could have predicted artists who had such strong showings in previous years like E-40 and Chance the Rapper would already be eliminated at the hands of Ice Cube and Kid Cudi? Who would have guessed today’s hottest rapper Roddy Ricch would be bested by Cali vet The Game? Did anyone see A$AP Rocky emerging victorious over Cardi B?

Well, maybe you did! How’s your bracket looking so far? Any results that particularly surprised you? Be sure to tune in tomorrow at 6:00 AM CT for Go 95.3‘s Auggie in the Morning to see what happens in our Southern division brackets!

