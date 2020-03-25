It’s week two of Go 95.3’s Hip-Hop Madness and, as you’ve heard with Auggie 5000 in the morning, we’re about to enter the Elite 8!

Tomorrow sees the finals of each division, and gadzooks have the miracles continued! While Eminem struck midnight on Kid Cudi‘s Cinderella story to lock his place in the Midwest finals, Wiz Khalifa speeded past Drake to secure his spot as Em’s opponent! The West continued its theme of old school vs new school ensuring one final showdown of icons as Kendrick Lamar will face big Snoop Dogg! On the east coast, top seed Jay-Z will square off with Wale who took out the tournament’s last woman standing Nicki Minaj. Finally, the south will see an absolute styles clash between J. Cole and Lil Wayne.

How’s your bracket looking so far? Any results that particularly surprised you? Be sure to tune in tomorrow at 6:00 AM CT for Go 95.3‘s Auggie in the Morning to see what happens as we move on to the finals of each division!

