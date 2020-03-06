Back by popular demand and better than ever! Auggie 5000 wants to treat you to a fun contest in the spirit of March Madness. The winner will be hooked up BIG with Four VIP seats to BIG3 on July 18th at Target Center starring Joe Johnson, Nate Robinson, Gilbert Arenas, former Timberwolves Al Jefferson and Ricky Davis, along with Minnesota legend Royce White and more.

Here’s how to enter:

Don’t worry, your picks will be saved as the contest unfolds. The winner with the most correct picks will score 4 VIP seats for the Big3 basketball tournament coming to Target Center on July 18th so there is a lot on the line for this one.

Login or create your account and make your picks below:

Twin Cities — THE WORLDS BEST FIREBALL 3 league is coming to MINNNEAPOLIS!

BIG3 makes it’s Minneapolis debut Saturday, July 18th at the Target Center. Tickets on sale Friday, March 13th.

The BIG3 is the world’s premiere Fireball3 league full of fast-paced, physical, trash-talking action featuring NBA All-Stars and Hall of Fame Coaches.

It’s a basketball festival unlike any other. 12 teams / 6 games / 1 ticket.

And don’t forget to Catch the BIG3 Live on CBS every Saturday, all summer long

BIG3 2020. Tickets on sale Friday, March 13.

The BIG3 is who we are. Fireball3 is what we play.

