Go 96.3 is ringing out the 2010’s in style by revealing the Top 10’s of the 10’s as well as the Top 96 songs of the decade. It’s all part of our annual end of year programming schedule brought to you by Holiday Station Stores, Metro by T-Mobile and Toyota. Thanks for all of those that voted on the top 96 songs and thanks for listening and allowing us to bring great music and programming to you this year. We look forward to the next decade and continuing to do what we love!

Here are the Top 10 songs from those that bring them to you every day:

Ben’s Top 10

Alt J – Left Hand Free Ocean Park Stand Off – Good News Portugal the Man – Feel it Still The Strumbellas – Spirits AJR – Sober Up Cage The Elephant – Cigarette Daydreams Goyte – Somebody the I used to know Alice Merton – No Roots Bleachers – I Wanna Get Better Fun – We Are Young

Dana’s Top 10

Fun – Some Nights Bored to Death – Blink-182 Take it All Back – Judah and the Lion Bastille – Quarter Past Midnight Bishop Briggs – Wild Horses Twenty-One Pilots – Car Radio Panic! At the Disco – High Hopes Lorde – Royals Mumford and Sons – The Cave Daft Punk – Get Lucky

Christy’s Top 10

Arctic Monkey’s – Do I wanna Know Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes Black Keys – Lonely Boy Lana Del Rey – Video Games Portugal the Man – Feel It still Tame Impala – The Less I Know the Better Lumineers – Cleopatra King Princess – 1950 Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up Catfish and the Bottlemen – 7

Reed’s Top 10

Twenty One Pilots – Holding on to you Linkin Park – One More Light The Neighbourhood – Sweater Weather LovelyTheBand – Broken Awolnation-Sail Muse – Madness Panic At The Disco – Miss Jackson Bastille – Bad Blood Judah and The Lion – Take it all back Florence +The Machine – Hunger

Jordan’s Top 10

The 1975 – Love it if we made it Paramore – Ain’t it Fun Lorde – Royals Twenty One Pilots – tear in my Heart Dominic Fike – 3 Nights Lana Del Rey – Video Games Weezer – Africa Tame Impala – Elephant Muse – Madness King Princess – 1950

Zeke’s top 10

The 1975 – Somebody Else Bastille – Happier Paramore- Ain’t It Fun Bon Iver – 22 Awolnation – Sail Kiira – Gold Panic at the disco – Hey look ma I made it Daft Punk – Get Lucky Rex Orange County – Loving is Easy Portugal the Man – Feel It Still

Ben & Dana’s Top 10 sing-along songs of the 10’s

American Authors – Best Day Of My Life Weezer – Africa Elle King – Exs and Ohs Walk the Moon – Shut Up and dance with Me Fun – We are Young Panic at the Disco – High Hopes Twenty One Pilots – Ride Jon Bellion & Illenium – Good Things Fall Apart Bastille – Happier Lovelytheband – Broken

Ben & Dana’s Top 10 bands I loved in middle school that still crushed the 10’s

Foo Fighters – Sky is a Neighborhood The Killers – The Man Weezer – Africa Red Hot Chilli Peppers – Dark Necessities Green Day – Bang Bang Linkin Park – Burn it Down Blink-182 – Bored to Death Jimmy Eat World – Sure and Certain Fall Out Boy – Uma Thurman Stone Temple Pilots – Between the Lines

Christy Top 10 One Hit Wonders of the 10s

Gotye – Somebody that I used to Know The Revivalists – I wish I Knew You Shaed – Trampoline M83 – midnight city Neighbourhood – Sweater Weather Capital Cities – Safe and Sound Elle King – Ex’s and Oh’s Judah and the Lion – Take it all Back Lovelytheband – Broken Temper Trap – Sweet Disposition

Christy’s Top 10 Female-fronted discoveries of the 10’s

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy Lorde – Royals Lana Del Rey – Doin Time King Princess – 1950 Haim – Want You Back Chvrches – The Mother We Share Bishop Briggs – River Banks – Begging for Thread Clairo – Bags K.Flay – Blood in the Cut

Christy & Jordan’s Top 10 baby bands of the 10’s that will be big in the 20’s

Matt Maeson – Cringe Dominic Fike – 3 nights Glass animals – Gooey Grandson – Blood // Water King Princess – 1950 Gang Of Youths – Let Me Down Easy Hippo Campus – Bambi Clairo – Bags Sam Fender – Will We Talk Hobo Johnson –Typical Story

Reed’s Top 10 good vibe songs of the 10s

Panic at the Disco – High Hopes Macklemore – Thrift Shop The Interrupters – She’s Kerosene Capital Cities – Safe and Sound Weezer – Happy Hour Daft Punk – Get Lucky The Killers – The Man Young The Giant – My Body Dominic Fike – 3 Nights The Knocks – Ride or Die

Jordan and Reed’s top 10 relationships relapse songs of the 10’s

Flora Cash- You’re Somebody Else Lord Huron – The Night We Met Greta Van Fleet – You’re The One Gotye – Somebody that I Used To Know Imagine Dragon’s – Bad Liar X Ambassadors – unsteady Donna Missal – Keep Lying The 1975 – Somebody Else Tame Impala – The Less I Know The Better Local Natives – When am I Going to lose you

Reed & Jordan’s top 10 go shows of the 10’s

Awolnation – Sail Angels and Airwaves – Rebel Girl The Wombats – Give me a Try Bishop Briggs – River Bleachers – Don’t Take the Money Hippo Campus – Bambi Allan Rayman – Rose Sir Sly – High Smallpools- Stumbling Home Yam Haus – The Thrill

Zeke’s top 10 new artists of the 10’s that will still be big in the 20’s

Billie Eilish – You Should See Me In A Crown The 1975 – Give yourself a try Imagine Dragons – Radioactive Post Malone – Circles Halsey – New Americana Bastille – Pompeii Lumineers – Hey Ho Awolnation – Not Your Fault Of Monsters and Men – Little Talks Rufus Du Sol – Treat You Better

