Go 96.3 is ringing out the 2010’s in style by revealing the Top 10’s of the 10’s as well as the Top 96 songs of the decade. It’s all part of our annual end of year programming schedule brought to you by Holiday Station Stores, Metro by T-Mobile and Toyota. Thanks for all of those that voted on the top 96 songs and thanks for listening and allowing us to bring great music and programming to you this year. We look forward to the next decade and continuing to do what we love!
Here are the Top 10 songs from those that bring them to you every day:
Ben’s Top 10
- Alt J – Left Hand Free
- Ocean Park Stand Off – Good News
- Portugal the Man – Feel it Still
- The Strumbellas – Spirits
- AJR – Sober Up
- Cage The Elephant – Cigarette Daydreams
- Goyte – Somebody the I used to know
- Alice Merton – No Roots
- Bleachers – I Wanna Get Better
- Fun – We Are Young
Dana’s Top 10
- Fun – Some Nights
- Bored to Death – Blink-182
- Take it All Back – Judah and the Lion
- Bastille – Quarter Past Midnight
- Bishop Briggs – Wild Horses
- Twenty-One Pilots – Car Radio
- Panic! At the Disco – High Hopes
- Lorde – Royals
- Mumford and Sons – The Cave
- Daft Punk – Get Lucky
Christy’s Top 10
- Arctic Monkey’s – Do I wanna Know
- Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes
- Black Keys – Lonely Boy
- Lana Del Rey – Video Games
- Portugal the Man – Feel It still
- Tame Impala – The Less I Know the Better
- Lumineers – Cleopatra
- King Princess – 1950
- Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up
- Catfish and the Bottlemen – 7
Reed’s Top 10
- Twenty One Pilots – Holding on to you
- Linkin Park – One More Light
- The Neighbourhood – Sweater Weather
- LovelyTheBand – Broken
- Awolnation-Sail
- Muse – Madness
- Panic At The Disco – Miss Jackson
- Bastille – Bad Blood
- Judah and The Lion – Take it all back
- Florence +The Machine – Hunger
Jordan’s Top 10
- The 1975 – Love it if we made it
- Paramore – Ain’t it Fun
- Lorde – Royals
- Twenty One Pilots – tear in my Heart
- Dominic Fike – 3 Nights
- Lana Del Rey – Video Games
- Weezer – Africa
- Tame Impala – Elephant
- Muse – Madness
- King Princess – 1950
Zeke’s top 10
- The 1975 – Somebody Else
- Bastille – Happier
- Paramore- Ain’t It Fun
- Bon Iver – 22
- Awolnation – Sail
- Kiira – Gold
- Panic at the disco – Hey look ma I made it
- Daft Punk – Get Lucky
- Rex Orange County – Loving is Easy
- Portugal the Man – Feel It Still
Ben & Dana’s Top 10 sing-along songs of the 10’s
- American Authors – Best Day Of My Life
- Weezer – Africa
- Elle King – Exs and Ohs
- Walk the Moon – Shut Up and dance with Me
- Fun – We are Young
- Panic at the Disco – High Hopes
- Twenty One Pilots – Ride
- Jon Bellion & Illenium – Good Things Fall Apart
- Bastille – Happier
- Lovelytheband – Broken
Ben & Dana’s Top 10 bands I loved in middle school that still crushed the 10’s
- Foo Fighters – Sky is a Neighborhood
- The Killers – The Man
- Weezer – Africa
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers – Dark Necessities
- Green Day – Bang Bang
- Linkin Park – Burn it Down
- Blink-182 – Bored to Death
- Jimmy Eat World – Sure and Certain
- Fall Out Boy – Uma Thurman
- Stone Temple Pilots – Between the Lines
Christy Top 10 One Hit Wonders of the 10s
- Gotye – Somebody that I used to Know
- The Revivalists – I wish I Knew You
- Shaed – Trampoline
- M83 – midnight city
- Neighbourhood – Sweater Weather
- Capital Cities – Safe and Sound
- Elle King – Ex’s and Oh’s
- Judah and the Lion – Take it all Back
- Lovelytheband – Broken
- Temper Trap – Sweet Disposition
Christy’s Top 10 Female-fronted discoveries of the 10’s
- Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
- Lorde – Royals
- Lana Del Rey – Doin Time
- King Princess – 1950
- Haim – Want You Back
- Chvrches – The Mother We Share
- Bishop Briggs – River
- Banks – Begging for Thread
- Clairo – Bags
- K.Flay – Blood in the Cut
Christy & Jordan’s Top 10 baby bands of the 10’s that will be big in the 20’s
- Matt Maeson – Cringe
- Dominic Fike – 3 nights
- Glass animals – Gooey
- Grandson – Blood // Water
- King Princess – 1950
- Gang Of Youths – Let Me Down Easy
- Hippo Campus – Bambi
- Clairo – Bags
- Sam Fender – Will We Talk
- Hobo Johnson –Typical Story
Reed’s Top 10 good vibe songs of the 10s
- Panic at the Disco – High Hopes
- Macklemore – Thrift Shop
- The Interrupters – She’s Kerosene
- Capital Cities – Safe and Sound
- Weezer – Happy Hour
- Daft Punk – Get Lucky
- The Killers – The Man
- Young The Giant – My Body
- Dominic Fike – 3 Nights
- The Knocks – Ride or Die
Jordan and Reed’s top 10 relationships relapse songs of the 10’s
- Flora Cash- You’re Somebody Else
- Lord Huron – The Night We Met
- Greta Van Fleet – You’re The One
- Gotye – Somebody that I Used To Know
- Imagine Dragon’s – Bad Liar
- X Ambassadors – unsteady
- Donna Missal – Keep Lying
- The 1975 – Somebody Else
- Tame Impala – The Less I Know The Better
- Local Natives – When am I Going to lose you
Reed & Jordan’s top 10 go shows of the 10’s
- Awolnation – Sail
- Angels and Airwaves – Rebel Girl
- The Wombats – Give me a Try
- Bishop Briggs – River
- Bleachers – Don’t Take the Money
- Hippo Campus – Bambi
- Allan Rayman – Rose
- Sir Sly – High
- Smallpools- Stumbling Home
- Yam Haus – The Thrill
Zeke’s top 10 new artists of the 10’s that will still be big in the 20’s
- Billie Eilish – You Should See Me In A Crown
- The 1975 – Give yourself a try
- Imagine Dragons – Radioactive
- Post Malone – Circles
- Halsey – New Americana
- Bastille – Pompeii
- Lumineers – Hey Ho
- Awolnation – Not Your Fault
- Of Monsters and Men – Little Talks
- Rufus Du Sol – Treat You Better