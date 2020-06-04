Many organizations are coming together to coordinate fundraisers, donation drives and cleanup efforts for the numerous businesses and communities damaged during the riots and looting throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul. Check out the lists below to see how you can help make a positive change for our hurting community.
Fundraisers
- Official George Floyd Memorial Fund Donation Website
- Lake Street Council: Make a donation to help rebuild Lake Street’s small businesses and community organizations. The Lake Street Council (501c3) will donate 100% of funds to help rebuild Lake Street, starting with direct support to small businesses and nonprofits to help them rebuild their storefronts, reopen their businesses and serve our neighborhoods. Donation Website
- 701-707 E Lake Street Fund: The business of 701, 703, 705, & 707, have seen horrific events occur at their places of business. These include La Michoacana Purepecha, Total Wireless, Granny’s Helpful Hands, and El Chuchi Market. Donation Website
- The Neighbors United Funding Collaborative is helping the Midway + Union Park small business and nonprofit community rebuild their storefronts during this time of need. Your donation will help rebuild our community in the months ahead. Donation Website
- The Philando Castile Relief Foundation was established to help victims who have been affected by gun violence and police violence. Our goal and our mission is to lend a helping hand to those in their time of need and also to add a little relief during your time of grief. We also help the St.Paul and Minneapolis MN school districts pay off negative school lunch balances. Donation Website
- Northside Funders Group: All donations received currently will go to support Northside businesses that have been impacted by recent demonstrations. Many small businesses are facing unexpected bills and these needs are coming on the heels of closures due to the pandemic. Donation Website
- Surly brewing will reopening their Beer Hall for outdoor service on Tuesday, June 9th. For the first week, 100% of all Beer Hall proceeds will benefit a different organization that addresses the issues, from inequality to hunger to education. For a full list check out here
- Full list of fundraisers for local businesses
Donations
- Modist brewing is accepting donation drop-off at 505 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401 more info on items and drop off time check out their Instagram @modistbrewing
- Pimento Relief Services accepting donations drop- off looking for medical supplies/otc meds, home health and hygiene, PPE/wipes/Sanitizer, and Non- perishable food and water at 2524 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
- Central Neighborhood Development Organization (CANDO) is accepting donation drop-offs at 3715 Chicago Ave. For more information, please call 612-824-1333
- YMCA’s Take What You Need, Leave What You Can: YMCA Community Response Hubs serving our community are further expanding their efforts to provide and gather most critical supplies requested by neighbors who need our help. If you are able to donate, please check their list of basic necessities needed and drop them off at your closest Y location. Y staff will be delivering supplies to Y locations who are serving youth, families, adults and seniors in Minneapolis and St. Paul who need our help. If you need help with basic necessities, please visit your closest Y and they will help you get what you need.
- Twin Cities Aid Distribution Map
- Want to help? A list of organizations looking for and offering support: HERE
Cleanup Efforts
- Support The Cities is coordinating clean-up efforts on Lake Street and elsewhere. Check out their Facebook page for opportunities to volunteer
More info
- The City of Minneapolis has put together a list of resources to help residents who are in need of food, clothing, financial and medical care.
- Star Tribune: Need help? Want to help? Twin Cities groups offer resources for folks hurt by riots
- MPLS/STP Mag: How to Support the Twin Cities Right Now