The University of Minnesota took on the Wisconsin Badgers on November 30th … even though the game didn’t turn out the way we wanted, halftime provided one of our favorite parts! The Minnesota Marching Band did their version of The Link Up inspired by a Go 96.3 #GoFam favorite! Check out the marching band version of The Link Up above!

Hey Jordan, we thought #TheLinkUp⛓ was a pretty great halftime idea. Thank you! We hope you enjoyed the show 😊 — UMN Marching Band (@UMNmarch) December 1, 2019

Catch The Link Up on the airwaves and play along with Jordan, weeknights starting at 8pm!

