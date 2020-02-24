If you’ve been wanting to shatter the glass on the backboard of your bookshelf – you’re in luck! NBA Jam, the book all about the arcade game of the same name, is available now!

Covering everything from the making-of to the cultural-impact of the arcade smash, author Reyan Ali leaves no courtside unturned! Go 95.3‘s Chaz Kangas spoke with Ali to discuss all that went into the making of the book, how it was speaking with Shaq about the game, those crazy hidden characters and more!

Get your copy here and check out the full interview below:

